Curitiba vaccines born in the 2nd semester of 1999 and in the 1st of 2000 this Friday

With the confirmation of the arrival of a new shipment of immunizing agents against covid-19, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) vaccinates with the first dose, this Friday (27/8), the city’s residents born in the second half of 1999 and those born in the first half of 2000. Pregnant women and mothers (who gave birth up to 45 days ago) will also be attended to.

Photo: Daniel Castellano / SMCS

The estimate is to vaccinate 28 thousand people with the first dose. The service will be provided at 19 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below). This Friday, there will be no recap.

The SMS must receive by the end of this Thursday (26/8) from the State Department of Health (Sesa) 27,800 doses for the first application, which will be supplemented with a remaining balance from the shipment previously received.

The call for a new audience depends on the stock assessment or the arrival of a new shipment of vaccines.

Pregnant and postpartum women

For the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women, the secretariat follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which indicates for women in this group only immunizing Coronavac or Pfizer.

Furthermore, vaccination against covid-19 is also conditioned to an individualized evaluation, shared between the woman and her doctor.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

To receive the vaccine, the SMS advises you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF and a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba (if it is in the name of the spouse, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented).

With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.

In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

second dose

This Friday (26/8) there will also be the application of the second dose for people who were summoned, but for some reason did not attend to complete the vaccination schedule. SMS emphasizes that immunization is only completed after the second dose.

According to a survey by SMS, until last Friday (8/20), 21,837 people out of 529,060 who were within the deadline for the second application, were in arrears, a rate of 4.12% of defaulters.

Who should receive the first dose in advance this Friday (27/8)

– Persons born between July 1 and December 31, 1999;

– People born between January 1st and June 30th, 2000.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

14 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

15 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

16 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

17 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street