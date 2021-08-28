Curitiba will vaccinate 69,100 people with a 2nd dose next week. See the groups

Next week, about 69,100 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of anticovid vaccine should return to vaccination points for the second dose. To consult the vaccination sites, visit the ImunizaJáCuritiba website.

Of the total number of people expected, 15,100 will have the second dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines in advance. They are people aged 55 years or older who received the first application on June 14th and aged 54 years or older who were vaccinated on June 15th.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the application:

1 – Open the application on mobile;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Find one of the vaccination points in the city that are open that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Find one of the vaccination points in the city that are open that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF. This Monday (30/8) will be 19 places for vaccination.

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Coronavac:

– August 30 – Vaccinated with the first on August 2;

– August 31 – Vaccinated with the first on August 3;

– September 1st – Vaccinated with the first on August 4th and 5th;

– September 2 – Vaccinated with the first on August 6, 7 and 8;

– September 3 – Vaccinated with the first on August 9th.

Second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer:

– August 30 – Vaccinated with the first on June 5;

– August 31 – Vaccinated with the first on June 7th;

– September 1st – Vaccinated with the first on June 8th;

– September 2 – Vaccinated with the first on June 9;

– September 3 – Vaccinated with the first on June 10th.