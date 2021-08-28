Daniella Pineda responds to macho comments

The actress Daniella Pineda, who plays Faye Valetine in the live-action of Cowboy Bebop answered macho comments about her character’s lack of sexualization. According to Pineda, some internet users complained about the physical differences between her and the character, who is a 2D drawing.

“First, I would like to apologize to fans for not anatomically corresponding to the character Faye Valentine. They looked for that woman everywhere and couldn’t find her, weird… So they got my little ass. I know…”, joked the actress in a video. Watch below:

The comments would have come on the day Netflix released the promotional footage for the series, on August 23rd. Some fans also complained about the choice of Mustafa Shakir for the cast. In the animation, Faye Valentine wears tight clothes and has disproportionate measurements, such as huge breasts and a tiny waist. The character is a bounty hunter who joined the Bebop crew to pay off her debts. She was placed in cryogenics and is about 70 years old, despite looking 23.

In the plot, in 2071, a group of bounty hunters wander aimlessly through outer space looking for work. Cowboy Bebop is relatively popular in the US since it became the first anime to be rebroadcast in the country by adult swim.

The live-action cast includes John Cho (Star Trek), Alex Hassell (the boys), Pineda (Jurassic World 2), Elena Satine (The Gifted) and Shakir (Luke Cage).

Alex Garcia Lopez (demolisher) will direct the first two episodes of the new Cowboy Bebop. In all, there will be 10 chapters in the first season, which opens on November 19, 2021.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).