Dany Babaninha vents: ‘I’ll keep fighting bravely’

Dany Bananinha, model, actress and stage assistant of Luciano Huck in “Caldeirão”, gave a vent today and spoke to his followers about ingratitude.

In the Instagram story, the carioca advised internet users to show their feelings:

Do you kill yourself, do all the best and do the best, and have people treat you like you’re no more than an obligation? It’s not like this. It’s good to live with grateful people, who recognize your effort, who show affection, any gesture. Be grateful to anyone who helps you in life, who is on your side giving you strength, praising you, pushing you up, pushing you forward. […] This is something that I will teach my daughter a lot, to appreciate the smallest things. These days people are very ungrateful, very much. It’s surreal. Dany Banana

The stage assistant continued quoting a statement from Anitta and sent a message of encouragement to herself.

“As Anitta used to say: ‘Woe is me if it weren’t for me’. Thank you Danielle, I admire you and I’m with you until the end, let’s go, don’t get discouraged. We get really screwed on this one, but on another one… God he doesn’t sleep, who knows. In this one I’m already losing hope, but I’ll keep fighting bravely, closing with a flourish,” she said.

In other stories, Dany thanked the affectionate messages she received and reported that she does not hide her troubles on social networks. “Here I am for real, when I write my releases like this, I get millions of messages from people identifying with the situation.”

“I prefer to show that I’m a normal person, my life is very normal, that’s why I show my daily life, that I don’t have a maid, that I do everything, that I manage in my 30s, I’m a big mother, because I’m proud of me, of my story”, concluded the actress.