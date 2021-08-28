Daughter of Débora Nascimento and Loreto makes a rare appearance: “what a princess”

The daughter of actors Débora Nascimento and José Loreto, little Bella, delighted when she appeared with her father

the actors’ daughter Débora Nascimento and José Loreto, the three-year-old Bella, made a rare and charming appearance. The girl appeared playing with Loreto on the beach at Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro.

The cute Bella enchanted by appearing just with a towel from Princess Bela. Little Bela appeared running and laughing along with José Loreto.

José Loreto talked about the beach with his daughter with Débora Nascimento. He told an unusual chat he had with little Bella. The actor wrote: “Today’s talk: – Daughter, did you know that there are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on earth?. – Is there a beach in heaven daddy?. – I don’t know… – So I can have a popsicle here on this beach right here?!”.

Many famous people commented on the cute father-daughter moment. “She meant: Dad doesn’t travel,” said actor Dudu Azevedo. And actor Marco Antonio Gimenez commented: “How wonderful brother!”. And the ex-paquito Biel Maciel commented: “Fotão”.

Netizens also praised the father-daughter moment. “What a good time!” commented one netizen. And another netizen also said: “What a princess your daughter is!” A netizen also commented: “She’s cute!”.

And a netizen even said: “How cute!”. A netizen also said: “Hehehe! I loved Beauty’s answer! She knows things!”. Another Internet user stated: “I love to see how practical and objective children are. It can be on this beach right here”.

And one netizen said: “These children’s pearls are the best! I love!”. Another netizen also said: “Daughter of goldfish is! You’re beautiful”.

After going to the beach, José Loreto showed that he took his daughter with Débora Nascimento to eat at your restaurant. He also said that after the little girl went to preschool.

Tell us what you think!