David Luiz at Benfica? Jorge Jesus answers what’s true in possibility

the technician of the Benfica, Jorge Jesus, was asked this Saturday about the possibility of the Lisbon team hiring the defender David Luiz.

The Brazilian defender, who is an idol of the Encarnados and has a great relationship with the mister, is currently without a club, after his contract with the Arsenal he finished.

According to Jesus, they talk frequently, but, for now, there is no proposal on the table by the athlete.

“Our game with Tondela is where we have to be focused. That was the message I gave during the week. The case of David Luiz, at the moment, is a player that is spoken for by several clubs, and I only talk about the players who are working with me,” said the coach.

“We’re great friends, we talk a lot during the year, but that’s just it,” guaranteed the mister, in his press conference this Saturday, before the game against Tondela, this Sunday, at 2 pm (GMT), for the Portuguese Championship.

It is worth remembering that, for a few weeks now, David Luiz has been in the crosshairs of Flamengo.

In an interview last Friday, however, the red-black soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, classified the hiring as “unlikely”.

The defender, currently 34 years old, played for four seasons with Benfica, between 2007 and 2011.

At Estádio da Luz, he won a Portuguese Championship and two League Cups, and was later sold to Chelsea.