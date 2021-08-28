Delta variant can double the risk of hospitalization, according to study

× Illustration: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

A study published this Friday in the journal The Lancet indicates that the Delta variant coronavirus doubles the risk of hospitalizations for Covid compared to infection caused by alpha strain, initially detected in the United Kingdom.

The survey, carried out by British researchers between March 29th and May 23rd this year, covered more than 43 thousand people who tested positive for the disease.

The study identified a higher rate of cases caused by the Alpha variant (80%) compared to the Delta strain (20%).

“Although the proportion of Delta cases at the time we did the study was only 20%, it grew in the following months and came to represent about two-thirds of new Covid cases registered in the country, surpassing Alfa and becoming the dominant variant in England”, said the study authors.

The study indicates that the risk of being hospitalized in a hospital due to infection caused by Delta variant It’s more than twice as much as Alpha. Considering the risk of hospitalization and the need for emergency care, the risk is one and a half times larger.

In the survey, only 1.8% of Covid cases occurred in the group of people fully vaccinated. With that, the researchers they did not obtain enough data to draw conclusions about the risk of hospitalization for this group.