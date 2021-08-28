Delta variant has twice the risk of hospitalization than alpha, says Covid study with 43,000 cases | Coronavirus

Patients infected with the delta variant are twice as likely to be hospitalized compared to those infected with alpha, which originated in the UK. This is the result of the analysis made with the genetic sequencing of samples from 43 thousand British patients with Covid-19, with an article published this Friday (27) by the magazine “The Lancet”.

In addition, the survey also found that there is a 1.5 greater risk of emergency care for people infected with the delta variant compared to the alpha. Delta therefore has a higher chance of overloading health systems, particularly when it affects unvaccinated people and vulnerable groups.

An important point of the study is that the most patients analyzed were not fully immunized (98%) for any of the available Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, the data cannot be used to compare the two variants in patients who have already completed the vaccine cycle. According to the authors, however, the study reinforces the importance of vaccination against the coronavirus.

“Our analysis highlights that, in the absence of vaccination, any outbreak of delta will pose a greater burden to health than an epidemic of alpha. First, complete vaccination is crucial to reducing the risk of a symptomatic delta infection, and even more importantly, to reducing the risk of a severe Covid-19 with a hospital stay,” said Cambridge University researcher Anne Presanis, one of the main authors.

The researchers have two reservations about the study: some demographic groups in England may be more likely to seek hospital care, which could point to some change in the results. In addition, the authors did not have access to the patients’ previous health conditions, which could also change the risk of hospitalization.

With the complete vaccine cycle, vaccines have a high rate of efficacy against the delta variant.

A survey released in late July found that the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s vaccine reached 67% against the delta variant after the two doses, with results ranging from 61.3% to 71.8%. In the case of Pfizer/BioNTech, the same index reaches 88%, ranging from 85.3% to 90.1%. The article was signed by researchers from the UK healthcare system, Oxford University and Imperial College London.

Another study, even if preliminary, also suggests a good response from CoronaVac. At least four inactivated virus vaccines — including the Butantan Institute vaccine — have proven their effectiveness “in the real world” against severe cases of Covid-19 caused by the delta variant, according to China’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Among those evaluated, around 1,700 patients received two doses of the vaccine – which could be CoronaVac, Sinopharm (which has two immunizing agents used in the country) or Biokangtai. At least 5,000 had not been vaccinated and about 4,000 had received only the first dose.

Of all patients infected with Covid-19, more than 10,700, only 102 had pneumonia – but of these, 85 were in unvaccinated people (of the remainder, there were 12 people who received only the first dose of the vaccine and 5 among those who were fully vaccinated).

Janssen announced in early July that its vaccine, also being applied in Brazil, is effective against the delta variant, with an immune response that lasts for at least eight months.