Diego Costa is going to Atibaia and could make his debut for Galo on Sunday

Hired just over two weeks ago by Atlético-MG, forward Diego Costa can make his debut for the Minas Gerais club next Sunday (29), when the leader of the Brazilian Championship returns to the field and faces Red Bull Bragantino away from home.

Despite not having traveled to Rio de Janeiro, where Galo faced Fluminense for the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, the 32-year-old from Sergipe will join the squad in Atibaia, São Paulo, where the preparation for the match will take place. 18th round of Serie A.

According to information obtained by the UOL Sport, Diego Costa had excellent results in the physical exams carried out in Cidade do Clube and even surprised the club’s professionals, including the coaching staff, with his performance over the past few days.

If he is triggered by Cuca in Bragança, Diego Costa will play his first game on Brazilian soil by a professional team. He left the country in 2006, heading to Portuguese football and, in the following years, became an idol for Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, and Chelsea, from England.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points conquered, Galo will face Red Bull Bragantino from 20:30 (GMT).

Marian back

Another player that is at Cuca’s disposal is the right-back Mariano, who has recovered from a muscle problem and can return to the starting lineup in the match against the São Paulo team. He defrauded Galo in the two duels against Fluminense.