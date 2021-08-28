Discover 8 foods that help fight fatigue

Photo: Disclosure





Food is not just for feeding the body. Food affects the brain’s ability to stay active as it requires certain nutrients to stay mentally focused and alert.

When you feel more sleepy during the day or start drinking more coffee than usual, it is common to think that the colder or rainy weather is to blame, or think that more sleep is needed.

But often the problem lies in eating habits, says Liora Bells, a wellness specialist. So she listed eight energizing foods and explains how they, with greater nutrient efficiency, ward off tiredness. Check out:

1. Avocado

In addition to being versatile and can be used in sweet or savory recipes, avocado is also extremely energetic.

Despite being high in calories, it is high in healthy fat, including fatty acids, omega 3 and omega 6, which fight bad cholesterol, increase blood flow to the brain, and help the body absorb other nutrients.

Also, avocados have more protein than most fruits. As the body needs carbohydrates, fats and proteins for sustainable energy, it is this combination of nutrients that makes avocados an energy bomb.

2. Apples

Apples are a practical and super energetic snack. They are also rich in fructose, the predominant sugar found in fruits, and are the body’s preferred source of energy.

While eating an apple does not provide the initial boost normally provided by a cup of coffee, the fruit will provide a steady amount of energy to the brain and body for longer.

3. Sprouted grains

Sprouted grains are whole grains, such as oats or buckwheat, that have been soaked and allowed to sprout. Unlike simple sugars, whole grains are a form of carbohydrate that the body slowly breaks down to convert to energy, thus providing a steady supply rather than a spike followed by a dip that brings sleep and fatigue.

The germination process, on the other hand, makes it easier for the body to absorb the necessary nutrients, making the B vitamins, vitamin C and folic acid more easily accessible to the body, explains the Freeletics specialist.

4. Macadamia

Macadamia – and most nuts and seeds – are some of the best snacks when it comes to overcoming fatigue and fighting hunger. With 160 to 200 calories in a handful, macadamias are a concentrated source of energy, containing all the major macronutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, good fats and so on.

Remember that, despite being healthy, nuts are also a calorie bomb and therefore should be eaten in moderation.

5. Blueberries

In addition to being delicious, blueberries are very energizing and can even elevate brain function. Berries are a great source of manganese, a chemical often found in minerals combined with iron, which play an important role in assisting certain metabolic activities in the body – one of them being the conversion of carbohydrates and fats into energy.

6. Matcha

It’s not just another trendy food, it’s also super energetic. While a cup of green tea extracts only a few of the nutritional benefits available, matcha is made from whole tea leaves that have been ground into a fine green powder, thus containing all the powerful minerals, antioxidants and amino acids found in the leaf itself. .

When compared to coffee, the caffeine in matcha is absorbed much slower, giving a sustained energy boost rather than just a spike. It is the combination of caffeine and l-theanine, a rare amino acid, that results in effects such as increased concentration and attention.

7. Shirataki noodles

Pasta is delicious, but brings a feeling of fatigue right after being consumed. An alternative in this case is Shirataki noodles, made from glucomannan, a fiber that comes from the root of the konjac plant that grows in Japan.

The typically Asian noodles are low in carbohydrates, composed of 97% water, avoiding the traditional sleep after lunching a plate of noodles.

8. Cabbage

Kale is one of the richest sources of nutrients on earth, packed with essential vitamins and minerals the brain needs. It is a vegetable source of iron, whose low levels in the body can lead to exhaustion and a feeling of tiredness.

To increase iron absorption, it is ideal to consume kale with a source of vitamin C, such as lemon juice. They can combine in a green juice, or in a cabbage pesto to season many dishes.