Doctor goes viral when showing tumor to encourage Pap smear

The video of a cervical tumor posted by a doctor went viral on TikTok. The images show a uterus and cervix with a tumor attached to them.

In the publication, the pathologist makes an appeal for women to undergo Pap smears. The video has been viewed over 80,000 times.

As the video is sensitive, you can check the image of the cervical tumor here.

In an interview with Newsweek, Pawel Ziora warns that it is essential to carry out routine tests for the early detection of any abnormality. “See what a disease can do when left too long,” he said.

cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is cancer of the cervix. The disease is caused by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection.

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), genital infection by this virus is very common and, in most cases, does not cause disease. In some cases, however, cellular changes occur that can progress to cancer.

Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/istockCervical tumor can be prevented with a Pap smear

These changes are easily discovered on preventive examination (also known as Pap smear), and are curable in almost all cases.

Prevention

The risk of developing cervical cancer can be reduced through screening tests and the vaccine that protects against HPV infection.

Symptoms

Early-stage cervical cancer usually doesn’t have any signs or symptoms, so it’s difficult to identify if not through routine testing.

At a more advanced stage, the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer include: