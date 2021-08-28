Doctor Jairo · 4 quirks that can hinder a good night’s sleep

Getting a long, refreshing night’s sleep is what most people strive for, but some mistakes can prevent or hinder this process.

Meet four common habits capable of decreasing the quality of sleep:

1. Technology in the bedroom

Many people use some form of technology every night while in bed before bed. But, in addition to the notifications that can arrive throughout the night, the light emitted by the screens of cell phones, tablets and TVs impacts the level of melatonin , the sleep-inducing hormone.

Thus, the ideal is to use technology up to a maximum of 30 minutes before bedtime . This will prevent the screens from having any negative impact on sleep and ensure a better night’s rest.

2. Overdoing alcohol

While a glass of wine may seem like a great way to relieve stress after a long day at work, too much alcohol can have a negative impact on sleep , especially in the REM phase, considered the most restorative stage.

Even if people are able to sleep faster after a few drinks of alcohol, they will probably spend less time in the REM sleep phase and, consequently, they will wake up feeling more sleepy and less refreshed.

3. snooze mode

Who hasn’t hit “snooze” when the alarm goes off so they can spend 10 more precious minutes in bed? However, napping for that little bit longer, we are preparing the body for another sleep cycle , which is quickly interrupted, making us feel more tired for the rest of the day.

4. Messy room

The environment in which we sleep has a great influence on the quality of sleep . Just as a comfortable mattress and pillow are important points to help you rest, so is your surroundings. Studies have shown that a messy bedroom can provide a night of lower quality sleep due to increased stress levels compared to people who maintain a pleasant and tidy environment.

