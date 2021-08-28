Doctor Jairo · After all, why do men usually scratch their balls?

Scratching the scrotum may be considered a worldwide craze among men, but why does it exist? Although, for many, this habit is a mere pleasure, there is a biological explanation for its existence .

This “itching” in the sac region occurs because it is a place in the human body that is extremely vascularized and innervated. , where there are many nerve endings that have the function of controlling the retraction and relaxation/dilation of the scrotal sac.

This is a very important mechanism when it comes to sperm temperature . After all, why are the testes located in the scrotum and outside the body? To be able to maintain the temperature of two to three degrees below the body, considered ideal for the life of sperm.

Because of this dynamic and the large concentration of nerves and blood vessels, the region is considered one of the most sensitive of the body and, consequently, it may itch more easily.

Another possible reason is that the area where the scrotum is located it is extremely hot, humid and suffers a lot of friction due to the clothes, underwear and swim trunks. So, all that heat and humidity can also make the place more itchy.

Beware of ringworm and “boring”

As it is a closed, humid and stuffy region, it it can facilitate the proliferation of microorganisms such as fungi. These, in turn, are capable of causing ringworm that, in fact, cause a lot of itching.

In this case, it is already a situation that is out of the ordinary and it is important to seek medical help – urologist or dermatologist – so that the best treatment is adopted.

Another issue that can cause discomfort and more itching than usual is the appearance of the boring – the “cousin” of the louse – a kind of organism with a predilection for pubic hair. As with ringworm, the ideal is to seek medical help.

If you are itching too much, running away from normality, seek medical help; Try to avoid making the area too stuffy. If you can sleep without underwear for airing, all the better; Avoid wearing underwear or pants that are too tight to prevent friction from causing discomfort and itching.

