Dollar falls and Ibovespa accelerates higher after speech by Fed’s Powell

O dollar operated at a drop of 0.82% this Friday morning (27), falling to R$ 5.2085 at 2:51 pm, after the speech of the president of the Federal Reserve (the American Central Bank), Jerome Powell, capturing the reaction of financial assets around the world to the absence of signaling by the US central bank about the timing of the cut in stimulus. The Ibovespa rose 1.35% at the same time, going to 120,330 points.

In remarks prepared for a speech at the Jackson Hole central bankers conference, Powell signaled that the Fed will remain patient as it tries to bring the economy back to full employment, repeating that it wants to avoid reining in “transitional” inflation and potentially discouraging economic growth. employment in the process — defending the Fed’s new approach to monetary policy that Powell introduced a year ago.

Shortly before Powell’s speech, the dollar in cash was down 0.47% to R$5.2321. Soon after the release of the first excerpts of the speech, the currency even reduced losses to 0.25%, at R$ 5.2436. Quickly, however, there were strong sales orders that dropped the price to the low of the day — R$ 5.2088, down 0.92%.

Abroad, the dollar index, which before Powell had hit the session high by rising 0.15%, edged up until it changed sign and hit the session low by dropping 0.40%. Around 11:30 am, the index yielded 0.29%, to 92.783.

On Thursday, the US currency rose against the real with the repercussion of important data from Brazil and the United States. At the close of the last session, the US currency rose 0.86% to R$5.2620.

At B3, the Ibovespa once again took off from Wall Street and dropped 1.63% to 118,851 points with water crisis, inflation and politics on the radar.

*With information from Reuters