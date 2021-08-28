Dortmund beat Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and scare off negative streak with Haaland deciding in stoppage time

O Borussia Dortmund received the Hoffenheim at the Westfalenstadion this Friday (27) to open the third round of the Bundesliga. With goals from Reyna, Bellingham and Haaland, the Aurinegro won 3-2. Baumgartner and Dabbur decreased.

The game started hot. On the first move, Baumgartner landed an elbow in Witsel’s face, which left a mark on the Belgian’s face. Shortly thereafter, Kramaric hit the ball on the crossbar and startled goalkeeper Kobel.

From there, however, Dortmund began to take the reins of the duel. On minute 3, Haaland let Reyna face the goal, but the shot was weak and goalkeeper Baumann saved. The first half continued with the home team’s dominance, but without great chances.

On the way back to the second stage, Hoffenheim began to show their weapons and take danger. But in an engaging exchange of passes, Bellingham served Reyna at the edge of the area and Young kicked it into the corner to open the scoring.

On minute 13, Kramaric had a chance to draw, face to face with Kobel, but the goalkeeper made a save and saved Dortmund. Shortly thereafter, Baumgartner was unforgiving. After receiving a beautiful pass, the shirt 14 kicked across and tied.

But the equality was short-lived as Bellingham sprang into action. After a cross in the area, the ball was left to the midfielder, who hit a beautiful volley in the corner to put the home team ahead again.

In the final stretch, Dabbur took advantage to tie the game in what seemed to be the reaction of the visitors. But Haaland disenchanted 46 of the second stage and gave the victory to the home team.





Championship status

Dortmund momentarily lead the league with six points after losing last weekend. Losing their unbeaten record, Hoffenheim dropped to fourth with four points.

The ace of the game: Jude Bellingham

Author of the second Aurinegro goal and assisted in the first, Bellingham shows that he is increasingly mature and justifies the club’s hope in their football. Another important performance for your team.

Bellingham celebrates goal for Borussia Dortmund Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Historic mark and goal

Author of the first goal of the duel, Reyna reached 50 games in the Bundesliga, becoming the youngest to reach the mark, at 18 years old.

End of Haaland’s ‘drought’

Adding to the German Super Cup, Haaland, who had scored five times in his first two games, was two games away from scoring. At least until 46 of the second stage, when he decided the game.

upcoming games

The two teams will be without playing now, due to the FIFA date, and will return to the field on September 11th. Dortmund faces the Bayer Leverkusen away from home, while Hoffenheim receives the Mainz 05.

Datasheet

Borussia Dortmund 3 x 2 Hoffenheim

GOALS: Reyna, Bellingham and Haaland (Borussia Dortmund); Baumgartner and Dabbur (Hoffenheim)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Witsel and Warrior (Passlack); Dahoud, Bellingham (Wolf), Reyna (Brandt) and Reus; Malen (Moukoko) and Haaland. Technician: Marco Rose

HOFFENHEIM: Baummann; Akpoguma, Vogt, Posch and Raum; Geiger (Dabbur), Stiller (Rutter), Bruun Larsen (Gacinovic), Rudy and Baumgartner (Adamyan); Kramaric. Coach: Sebastian Hoeness