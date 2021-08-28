Dozens of students kidnapped three months ago released in Nigeria | World

Dozens of students kidnapped three months ago in northwestern Nigeria were freed by their captors, the headmaster of the affected school said on Thursday (26), adding that none of them remain in captivity.
Heavily armed men stormed a seminary in Tegina, Niger state, on May 30, taking 136 students. Six died in captivity and another 15 managed to escape in June, according to the school’s management.
“All the students have been released. We are taking them home,” principal Abubakar Alhassan told AFP by telephone.
Fati Abdullahi, father of an 18-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy who were among those kidnapped, confirmed that his children were free.
Northwest and central Nigeria face an upsurge of mass attacks, looting and kidnappings. Since December, criminals have targeted students, who kidnap them to demand financial ransom from their families.
Students kidnapped May 30 from a school in Tegina arrive at government headquarters in Minna, Nigeria after being released on Aug. 27 — Photo: Reuters/Stringer
In neighboring northwestern Kaduna state, 15 out of 100 abducted students were released after a collective payment, family members said.
About 1,000 students have been abducted since December in Nigeria.
Most were released after negotiations, but many are still in captivity.
