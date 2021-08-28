Dr. Jairo · Does masturbating after eating pose any health risks?

“Doctor, is masturbating after meals bad or is it a health risk?”

From a medical point of view, there is no major contraindication to masturbation after a meal. An alert only lights up when the individual has eaten too much and has a very full stomach. In that case, he will probably not be very willing, he will be sleepy and masturbation may not be so nice.

And sex, can you or not?

It depends. If the food was moderate, the meal was light and the couple is willing, there is no problem.

However, if someone has eaten too much, is drowsy, lazy, and will have a sexual relationship that demands a lot of energy, for example, this excess of physical activity on a full stomach can make you feel sick and discomfort.

This is because there is a normal reaction of the body after meals which is the transport of more blood to the digestive system in order to speed up digestion. Therefore, in some way, a good part of the body’s blood is compromised with this process and, in effect, there is a feeling of limpness.