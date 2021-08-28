Duster goes from four to zero stars in safety tests

O Renault Duster failed to perform well in crash test performed by Latin NCAP. In a new round of evaluation by the agency, the compact SUV did not get any stars out of the possible five, unlike the impact test carried out in 2019, when it reached four stars in the test for adults – in the meantime, the entity changed the parameters, making it the most demanding ones recently.

The unit tested had two airbags, like the model sold in Brazil, and achieved 29.47% in adult occupant protection, 22.93% in child occupant protection, 50.79% in pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users and 34.88% in security assistance systems.

According to Latin NCAP, the Duster had an unstable structure and lost fuel in the frontal collision. Furthermore, the model would fail the regulatory test under the UN95 standard due to the opening of the door.

Due to the loss of fuel, the agency recommends that even a recall of models that have already been sold in the Brazilian market be made, in addition to repairing the production line so that the problem is solved. Latin NCAP also charges immediate action to open the door, as there is a risk of a passenger ejection in the event of a side impact.

Other problems were noticed in the test of whiplash, which showed insufficient neck protection, and child occupant protection, whose score was low when the dummies’ heads came into contact with the vehicle interior.

Duster also lost points for not having the permanent marking of the airbag disconnection warning for the passenger, and the installation of the Child Restraint Systems (SRI) had a low score. At least the pedestrian protection was considered acceptable, while the ESC fulfilled the requirements and performed well in the Elk Test up to 80 km/h.

Latin NCAP test with the new Duster Image: Disclosure

Renault Positioning

The French brand sent a statement shortly after the release of the results. Without questioning the data, Renault was keen to note that the change was caused by the new protocols. Check out:

“In relation to the Renault Duster model test released by Latin NCAP on 27/08, Renault do Brasil informs:

The Duster vehicle, which had its test released in August 2021, is exactly the same in terms of active and passive safety content as the vehicle that got four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection, in test. carried out by the same institution in 2019.

In 2020 Latin NCAP changed the testing protocols and, because of that, the results are different.

It is important to emphasize that the Renault Duster strictly complies with the regulations in the countries where it is sold, surpassing them in some aspects. The model features various safety equipment such as ESP, blind spot alert, Multiview camera, ramp start assistant, among others, which are not required by law.

Renault believes that, just as there has been a great evolution in vehicle safety in recent years, the theme will continue to evolve and Renault will continue to offer products with a high level of safety.”

The new generation Suzuki Swift was also rated and failed Image: Disclosure

Suzuki Swift

In addition to Duster, the compact Suzuki Swift has been evaluated by the Latin NCAP. It is the new generation of the car and is not sold in Brazil, but in other markets in South America. Made in India and Japan and having two airbags, the model also got zero in the evaluation.

According to the agency, the compact scored 15.53% in adult occupant protection, 0% in child occupant protection, 66.07% in pedestrian and vulnerable road user protection, and 6.98% in roadside assistance systems. safety. The result is valid for the hatch and sedan models of Swift.