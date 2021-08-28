Edenilson shows his son’s emotion with summons

Midfielder Edenilson, from Internacional, received today the news that he was called up for the first time in his career for the Brazilian team and published an emotional video on his Instagram of the moment his son is informed of the news.

Edenilson is the father of two boys: Murilo, 8, and Miguel, 4. In the video, the player’s wife and mother of the little ones, Bruna Basso, films the eldest, while breaking the news that his father has been called up for the Brazilian Team.

Edenílson, in turn, treated the moment as ‘a unique and indescribable feeling’, in addition to choosing today as one of the ‘happiest days in life’.

It is worth remembering that Tite had to call up nine more athletes to compete in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers on an ’emergency’ basis due to the vetoes of some European leagues on players going to what they consider as ‘risk areas’ because of of covid.

With that, the CBF is still negotiating to try to have, at least, the English championship players. Because of the imbroglio, coach Tite summoned Edenilson and eight other players to replace the barred ones.

In addition to Edenilson, goalkeeper Everson, from Atlético-MG, and midfielders Matheus Nunes, from Sporting de Portugal and Gerson, from Olympique de Marseille, are on the list for the first time. Complete the list: goalkeeper Santos, from Athletico-PR, defender Miranda, from São Paulo, and forwards Malcom, from Zenit, Vini Jr, from Real Madrid and Hulk, from Atlético-MG.

It is important to point out that, in addition to the English league, the Italian and Spanish leagues have already shown signs that they do not intend to release players into ‘risk areas’, which would again impact Tite’s call-up for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru.