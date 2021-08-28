eFootball: New Pro Evolution Soccer gets gameplay trailer

Free for consoles, mobile and PC, efootball is the new football game platform made by Konami – the evolution of Winning Eleven It’s from Pro Evolution Soccer. The developers claim it’s a new football game, with an improved animation and control system.

Watch the first gameplay trailer:

As shown in the trailer, players Iniesta and Piqué participated in game sessions with motion capture, fueling the game’s artificial intelligence to develop attack and defense techniques in one-on-one contests.

PlayStation 5 owners will be able to “feel” the power of ball touches thanks to the adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. Certain dribbles, in the standard commands, are strongly guided by the R2 button, but it is doubtful whether you can remap the shot towards the goal and still have the same effect.

According to the announcement just over a month ago, efootball will be free since launch. There are also long-term plans for the game, with matches cross-generation (between PS4 x PS5 and Xbox One x Xbox Series X/S) coming soon after launch, online leagues and mode cross-platform (between consoles and PC) by the end of the year and support for cross play also between mobile devices, between December and March.

Another curious detail is the Match Pass system, a kind of Battle Pass from other games free to play (free to play) like Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends. Like efootball follows the sporty footprint, your progress on different levels will result in prizes like virtual coins and high level players.

As described by the official game profile on Twitter, Match Pass is “a system to receive items based on the matches played. Free and paid game passes will be available”.

Konami declares that the brand change was designed from scratch, in this franchise that lasts more than 25 years. “To symbolize this new era, we decided to leave our beloved ‘PES’ brand behind and give this platform a new name: efootball“. The title was already part of the game since the rebranding at the end of 2019, with the launch of the eFootball PES 2020. Now Konami leaves out the acronym PES for good.

efootball is a free game with a launch window scheduled for September and December. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS smartphones.