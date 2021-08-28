Elden Ring will have fast travel from anywhere, spirit helpers in fights and more

Specialized vehicles released new information from Elden Ring this Friday morning (27), which were shown in a closed-door press preview.

In addition to giving more details about the story, the presentation also featured gameplay snippets, revealing gameplay-related news. Information is from The Washington Post.

Elden Ring it will have character creation and a system to increase experience and stats, such as defense, magic, luck and others. And, of course, this will be done with the help of a mysterious servant.

The game will feature quick travel from anywhere to save points, spirits that can be summoned to aid in fights against bosses or specific areas, and enemies that can attack while riding horses.

The combat will be focused on slow and steady approach, something that was seen in demon’s souls, dark souls and bloodborne. There will be a new mechanic, called “Guard Counter”, in which the player can attack immediately after a normal blockade – but which can make the enemy counterattack, keeping the fights engaged.

Heavy attacks, on the other hand, will be able to break the “posture” of enemies, leaving them vulnerable to critical attacks, something similar to the backstroke in other games on the From Software.

Finally, Elden Ring will have optional dungeons to explore, which have been dubbed the “Legacy Dungeons”. They are challenge areas that are not directly linked to the map, making it impossible to use fast travel. And it has already been revealed that one of the dungeons will be a large castle with several levels.

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on January 21, 2022.