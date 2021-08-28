Enderson details Guilherme Santos and Diego Cavalieri’s situations at Botafogo and praises Gatito’s posture

Gatito Fernández made a point of traveling with the Botafogo and, even without being able to act, he was at Couto Pereira giving strength to his teammates in the victory over leader Coritiba by 1-0 this Friday. The coach Enderson Moreira praised the attitude of the Paraguayan, who is still recovering from a problem in his right knee.

– It was a request from him to want to participate, he has been out for a long time, he is a goalkeeper who is a reference in the club. We think this attitude of his is very positive – said Enderson, who also answered about Diego Cavalieri, who is training normally with the cast:

– He recently started working normally with us, it’s very premature for any kind of situation. He had to stay in Rio to continue his shape acquisition process, we have a whole technical committee there for him to continue training and recovering.

Enderson also spoke about the left-back William Santos. The player has recovered from patellar tendonitis in his right knee, but even so, he was not listed for the last two games, against new village and Coritiba.

– Guilherme in the last practice complained that he was still feeling a little bit and we had to make this option of leaving him there to be better recovered – he clarified.