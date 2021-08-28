English club announces Portuguese return after 12 years

Cristiano Ronaldo It’s from Manchester United. The English club announced the return of the great idol this Friday (27).

After a lot of soap operas about the future, the guy finally chose Old Trafford as his destination. CR7, which was in the youth, entered the crosshairs of PSG, after Manchester City, but set even back to the house.

According to the ESPN, conversations with former colleagues of red devils were decisive for him to give up on getting right with the Citizens and ratify his return to Manchester’s red side.

To get the ace released, the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid around 28 million euros (BRL 171.76 million) to Juve.

According to the newspaper Manchester Evening News, the reinforcement will earn 480,000 pounds (BRL 3.437 million) a week in England.

Cristiano Ronaldo played six seasons for Manchester United, scoring 118 goals in 292 games.

Idol at Old Trafford, he won several titles, such as three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, two League Cups, one Champions League it is a Club World Cup.

Manchester United are pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to personal, visa and medical terms.

Cristiano, a five-time Golden Ball winner, has won more than 30 major trophies in his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy and in the European Championship for his native Portugal.

In his first spell at Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.