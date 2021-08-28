Enthusiasts will be able to install Windows 11 on non-compatible PCs; see CPU list

Company has tested chips from Intel and AMD to identify which ones have no issues with the new operating system

The announcement of the Windows 11 left many operating system users from Microsoft doubt, this is because there were several problems with the company’s communication and the requirements to run the system were too high. Because of these users’ complaints, the developer promised to test the 7th generation from Intel and the 1st generation Ryzen through PC manufacturers and program users Windows Insider, now the results of these tests came out and may not be exciting for AMD users.

That’s because the company noticed in these tests that some processor models from Intel were rather compatible with the system, adding them to the requirements of the new Windows. With that the 7th generation Intel Core X-series and Xeon W series are now compatible with Windows 11, along with that, the Intel Core i7-7820HQ is also entering this list, however only on “select devices that ship with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, and Hardware Supporting Applications (DCH) design principles.”

Unfortunately, the Microsoft says No AMD 1st Generation Ryzen processors could be added to this list.. “After carefully reviewing the first generation of AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD, we have together concluded that there are no additions to the list of supported processors.”



Credits: Microsoft Disclosure

Based on these tests, and some with other out-of-spec hardware, the company shared some data taken based on systems outside the requirements. According to the developer, these older hardware experienced 52% more kernel mode failures than those supported by the system. Computers that meet the requirements had a 99.8% crash-free experience.



In addition to these errors, the Microsoft also pointed out that the new system “raises the baseline of Windows security”, so requirements such as TPM 2.0 are important in protecting the system against threats that “have been informed based on trillions of signals from the threat intelligence of the Microsoft”. Another point raised by the company is compatibility, PCs that meet the minimum requirements will be able to run the base set of system application without any problem.

Windows 11: How do I check if my PC is compatible?

WhyNotWin 11 tool does a better job than the official program made available by Microsoft



Initially the company had launched the program PC Health Check to inform users if they met the system requirements, however it had several issues and was taken down. Today the company also announced his return to Windows Insider to be tested, after that it will release it to everyone who wants to know if their PC will support the new Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft, Tom’s Hardware