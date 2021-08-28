ESPN commentator praises hiring Roger Guedes: ‘Best Corinthians since 2015’

The signing of Roger Guedes by Corinthians was praised by commentator Vítor Birner. During “Footbol na Veia” this Friday, the journalist from Disney channels stated that Timão is putting together a team at the same level as in 2015.

– So, if Roger Guedes returns to the good phase, he is a player that makes a huge difference for a team that has difficulty scoring goals. He’s a guy who knows how to play both on the side of the field and in the middle, […] with good finishing quality. Thinking also about the other players that Corinthians has hired, it will build a very strong team – said the commentator.

– On paper, it’s a very competitive team, for me it’s the best team that Corinthians has built since 2015. The one in 2015 was still a little, this one is getting close. On paper, it’s much better than 2017, which won the Brasileirão – completed Vítor Birner.

Roger Guedes’ Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday, at 9 pm, to face Grêmio for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021. Timão is in 6th place with 24 points won.