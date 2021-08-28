Europa League has two ‘groups of death’, and Gerson and Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille do poorly in draws; see all keys

This Thursday, UEFA drew lots for the 2021/22 edition of the UEFA Europa League.

The highlights are the B and R groups, which are the “of death”, in addition to the C key.

The most complicated formation in fact is that of B, with Monaco, PSV Eindhoven and real society fighting for the direct spot in the knockouts.

Already E saw the Marseille Olympics, coach Jorge Sampaoli and Brazilian Gerson, fall alongside the traditional lazio, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Finally, C will have a heavy napoli x Leicester City.

The Europa League group stage starts on September 16, approximately three weeks from now.

The final is scheduled for May 18, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, in Seville, Spain.

Remember that the rules of the Europa League changed this season. Now, only the 1st place in each group advances directly to the knockouts, while the vice-leaders will have to play a playoff against the eliminated teams from Champions League to go to the octaves.

Whoever finishes 3rd will go to the playoff of the knockouts of Conference League, UEFA’s new continental competition.

The draw of the groups for the 2021/22 edition of the Uefa Europa League EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

See how the groups turned out:

A GROUP

Lyon (FRA)

Rangers (ESC)

Sparta Prague (RTC)

Brondby (DIN)

GROUP B

Monaco (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (HOL)

Real Society (ESP)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

GROUP C

Napoli (ITA)

Leicester City (ENG)

Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Legia Warsaw (POL)

GROUP D

Olympiacs (GRE)

Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

Fenerbahce (TUR)

Royal Antwerp (BEL)

GROUP E

Lazio (ITA)

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Marseille Olympics (FRA)

Galatasaray (TUR)

GROUP F

Braga (POR)

Red Star (SER)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Midtown (DIN)

GROUP G

Bayer Leverkusen (ALE)

Celtic (ESC)

Betis (ESP)

Ferencvaros (HUN)

GROUP H

Dynamo Zagreb (CRO)

Genk (BEL)

West Ham (ENG)

Rapid Wien (AUT)



