Everton beat Brighton 2-0; in possible farewell, Richarlison argues with teammates over penalty

Everton played a very solid match and beat Brighton 2-0, this Saturday, away from home, in the 3rd round of the Premier League.

Gray, in an excellent counterattack, and Calvert-Lewin, taking a penalty, built the score in favor of the Liverpool team.

But Calvert-Lewin’s penalty turned out to be the game’s great moment of attention, precisely because of what happened seconds before the kick.

After Coleman was brought down in the area by Veltman, Richarlison caught the ball and asked to take the penalty.

However, his teammates remembered that Calvert-Lewin is the official kicker and “stole” the ball from the Brazilian, who was furious.

He argued with his own colleagues and was visibly irritated and upset. In the end, however, the top scorer kicked the penalty well and scored.

Remember that the match marked the possible farewell and Richarlison of Everton, since his agents negotiate his move to PSG if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Everton will 7 points and momentarily assumes the vice-leadership of the Premier League, but can be surpassed until the end of the round.

Brighton, on the other hand, continues with 6 points and currently occupies the 7th position on the table.

The guy: Gray

Hired this season by Bayer Leverkusen’s Everton, the quick winger was decisive in the match.

With sprints from the left, he caused a real torment in the life of Brighton’s full-back Webster.

In the 1st goal of the ToffeesIn fact, Gray sped past Webster so easily that it was pitiful.

After a great performance, he got rest halfway through the 2nd half and went to André Gomes’ entrance.

The visiting Everton fans made a point of applauding a lot the excellent performance of the winger.

It was bad: Richardlison

The forward was nervous throughout the game, and this was quite evident in the controversial penalty kick.

He took the ball and didn’t want to let go of the round at all. Townsend had to knock it out of his hands so Calvert-Lewin could hit.

The attitude clearly went bad with his teammates, who wanted him to respect coach Rafa Benítez’s order.

After Calvert-Lewin was replaced, he started playing as a fixed centre-forward. He even had chances to score, but he sinned in submissions.

Richardson discusses with colleagues during Everton’s victory over Brighton GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

upcoming games

Brighton returns to the field on September 11, at 11 am (GMT), against the Brentford, for the Premier League.

Two days later, at 4 pm, Everton receives the Burnley, also for the English Championship.





Datasheet

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 x 2 Everton

GOALS: Everton: Gray [41′] and Calvert-Lewin [58′ (pênalti)]

BRIGHTON: Robert Sánchez; Webster, Duffy, Dunk and Moder (Richards); Gross, Lallana (Welbeck), Bissouma and Mac Allister (Veltman); Trossard and Maupay Technician: Graham Potter

EVERTON: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane and Digne; Townsend, Doucouré, Allan and Gray (André Gomes); Richardson and Calvert-Lewin (Iwobi) Technician: Rafa Benitez