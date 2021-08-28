Everton coach rules out Richarlison’s PSG sale

Rafa Benítez, Everton coach, insisted today, at a press conference, that the club does not intend to sell striker Richarlison to PSG:

‘We are not considering selling it. He is our player, we are very satisfied and happy with him and we hope he can score many goals for us this year,’ said Rafa Benítez.

Richarlison is seen as a ‘natural replacement’ for Mbappé if the French striker is sold to Real Madrid and, in addition, has the support of Neymar, who suggested the signing of the Brazilian if Mbappé leaves the club.

Even with this statement by Rafa Benítez, there are speculations that Everton would agree to sell Richarlison just for a proposal in the region of R$750 million.

In addition to PSG, Juventus, which has just lost Cristiano Ronaldo, is also eyeing Richarlison, who has a contract until 2024 with Everton and, it seems, wants to take ‘the next step in his career’ and face a new challenge .