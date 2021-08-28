Ex-Corinthians, Sidcley hits Greek club for next European season

Left-back Sidcley changed clubs in Europe. A year after leaving Corinthians and returning to Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, the player was traded with Paok, Greece, and will compete in the local championship and the newly created UEFA Conference League, a third level of European football .

It is worth remembering that Timão, sued in court, still has to pay R$ 800 thousand to the athlete. There will be R$ 536 thousand in 20 installments, while the other R$ 264,000 must be paid by December this year, as they are related to the FGTS.

At the end of May, the player filed a lawsuit against Corinthians asking for R$ 1.5 million from Corinthians, as he would have to receive vacations and a proportional 13th salary, in addition to legal fees.

Hired with great expectations, Sidcley did not have a good second spell at Corinthians. He participated in 21 matches, starting only nine of them. He gave no assistance and scored no goals for the club in 2020.

His mark is still around 2018 at Timão, when he got to a poor position, managed to establish himself and was part of the São Paulo champion group at Allianz Parque, almost scoring the title goal.

See more at: Sidcley and Former Corinthians players.