Exchanging messages on WhatsApp until 1 am with former Manchester United teammates made CR7 give up Manchester City and send a return to Old Trafford

O Manchester United it’s in pole position to hire Cristiano Ronaldo after former Portuguese teammates took action backstage between Thursday and Friday, according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old athlete, who played six seasons for the red devils between 2003 and 2009, should leave the youth before the window closed, on August 31, after the “Old Lady” coach himself, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed this Friday that the ace asked to be sold by the team at Grade A.

O Manchester City seemed to be CR7’s next destination after the ESPN showed last Thursday that the former Real Madrid team had already talked to coach Josep Guardiola about a possible trip to Etihad Stadium.

However, the Citizens jumped out of the conversations this Friday, even though Ronaldo did in fact have been targeted after Harry Kane confirmed his stay at Tottenham, last Wednesday. A late-night call from United to Cristiano’s agent, Jorge Mendes, ended the story.

Sources heard by the report say that CR7 was poised to accept City’s proposal, but changed his mind and favored a return to Old Trafford after being contacted by several former teammates from the days of “Red Devils”.

City, by the way, was quite unhappy with Jorge Mendes’ actions, according to the sources, as the mega-entrepreneur decided that it would be better for his agent to make an “exciting return” to the team of which he is already an idol instead of putting it on. it in the rival of red devils.

THE ESPN found that Ronaldo stayed until more than 1:00 am (UK time) exchanging messages from Whatsapp with former United players between Thursday and Friday.

Wayne Rooney, formerly of the Old Trafford club, even said last Thursday that he was “doubtful” that CR7 would risk his reputation on Manchester’s red side to sign with City.

Sources said Cristiano was warned “in clear terms” by his former teammates that his place in United history, and the fondness he still has from fans, would be “damaged forever” if he wore the heavenly team jersey.

The same sources stressed that the contact received from former teammates “touched the heart” of Cristiano Ronaldo, who then informed Mendes that he preferred to return to Manchester United instead of City.

Thus, the Citizens ended the negotiation for good this Friday, and now everything is headed for the idol’s triumphant return to Old Trafford.

*Contributed by Rodrigo Fáez, from ESPN in Madrid (ESP)



