Experts stress that Pfizer should be used as a third dose

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (25) the planning for the application of the third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil. The Ministry of Health directs that the third dose be applied preferably with the Pfizer vaccine. Alternatively, viral vector immunizers from AstraZeneca and Janssen may be used.

The campaign will start in the second half of September, initially covering people over 70 years old who received the second dose at least six months ago and immunosuppressed individuals who were vaccinated for 28 days.

The decision to prioritize Pfizer was made in an agreement between the Ministry of Health and experts from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) and the Covid-19 Immunization Technical Advisory Chamber (CETAI ).

In an interview with CNN, the executive coordinator of the Contingency Center Against Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo, João Gabbardo, said that the elderly will receive the booster dose of the Coronavac vaccine in the state.

Experts consulted by CNN reinforce that the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent should be prioritized in the application of the third dose.

The infectologist and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Júlio Croda, believes that Coronavac is not a good option as a third dose, especially for the elderly and immunosuppressed. According to Croda, the vaccine generates a lower response in these groups due to factors inherent to the immune system.

“It generates a minor response associated with immunosenescence [envelhecimento do sistema imunológico] and the difficulty of the immune system to mount a cellular neutralizing antibody response”, he explains. “So it already generates less immune response compared to other vaccines, especially in the elderly, and this is reflected in the effectiveness data that it has been demonstrating”, he completes.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, a member of the technical chamber, participated in the discussions with the Ministry of Health. “The body of evidence available today in the literature points to a better response from Pfizer, both cellular and humoral [produção de anticorpos], in primary or booster doses for older or immunocompromised people. Pfizer’s vaccine has a better response profile, it is arguably the preferred vaccine,” said Renato.

The opinion is also shared by the president of the Scientific Committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI), João Viola. “The best strategy right now is not to use Coronavac. PNI’s proposal to use Pfizer or AstraZeneca is correct. Coronavac fulfilled its important role in the initiation of vaccination, providing access to the vaccine. But, at this moment, the best thing is to go to other immunization agents”, he said.

The expert highlights two factors as reasons for prioritizing Pfizer or AstraZeneca. “Coronavac manages to keep titles [de anticorpos] and reasonable protection, but it has been decreasing over time, especially in the elderly. In addition, the exchange of vaccines has had good results abroad, and there are already some studies suggesting this. So I think Pfizer and AstraZeneca would be better right now,” he said.

Positioning of the Butantan Institute

In a statement, the Butantan Institute, responsible for the production of Coronavac in Brazil, stated that the vaccine 100% prevents the development of severe cases of Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant and is 69.5% effective against the emergence of pneumonia resulting from it. of the disease. The data are from a study by researchers at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the province of Guangzhou (Guangdong), China, according to Butantan.

The institute’s note highlights evidence from another study, published Aug. 17, by researchers at Chongqing Medical University in China, with 85 patients recovered from Covid-19. The results indicate that Coronavac is capable of doubling the amount of neutralizing antibodies and multiplying by 4.4 times the level of immunoglobulin IgG in those who already had the disease. “The research results suggest that CoronaVac stimulates the humoral memory of convalescent patients, accelerating the production of neutralizing antibodies and their level of circulation in the bloodstream”, says the note from Butantan. The institute also informed that it is carrying out an effectiveness study by Coronavac against the Delta variant, which is still in progress.

what the studies say

Regarding interchangeability, a study conducted by the University of Oxford, UK, showed that the mixed regimen between Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines generated a strong immune response. According to the study, vaccines given four weeks apart induced high concentrations of antibodies against SARS-CoV2. The highest results were found in AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer.

A large study of the effectiveness of vaccines in Brazil, considering data from more than 60 million people, revealed that, in individuals over 90 years of age, the protection provided by Coronavac had significantly lower rates compared to people aged between 60 and 89 years old.

For individuals aged 90 years or more, the effectiveness rates were around 30%, considering the reduction in hospitalization (32.7%), admission to the ICU (37.2%) and deaths (35.4%). For the population over 60 years, the rates were above 70%, considering the reduction in the risk of hospitalization (84.2%), admission to the ICU (80.8%) and death (76.5%).

“Our study by Vebra Covid demonstrated this, but a recent study by Fiocruz also showed that there is a loss of effectiveness in the elderly, precisely because Coronavac generates a lower immune response in this specific group. A second point is that it generates lower neutralizing antibodies to the Delta variant, and that’s what The Lancet article showed,” said Croda.

In the article published in the Lancet magazine, cited by the Fiocruz specialist, the researchers claim that Coronavac induces less neutralizing activity against worry variants, such as the Delta strain, than does the natural infection. The scientists evaluated the production of antibodies by healthcare professionals who received the two doses of Coronavac compared to the serum of unvaccinated people infected with the new coronavirus and who were hospitalized. The study was carried out in Thailand, considering the circulation of the Alpha (first identified in the UK), Beta (originating in South Africa), and Delta (origin in India) variants.

Another study published in preprint format, yet without peer review, indicates that people who received the first dose of Coronavac and the booster with the same vaccine produced a lower immune response and fewer neutralizing antibodies compared to those who received the booster from AstraZeneca.

“Therefore, heterologous schemes [intercambialidade de vacinas] they are the preferred regimens as a booster dose in this specific population, which has a low immune response”, says Croda.

The Fiocruz researcher also cites a study carried out in Bahrain, which compares the clinical evolution of the disease to AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines. “The article shows that, in the Delta context, people who were vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine, which is an inactivated virus vaccine, are at greater risk of hospitalization and death, which is the same idea of ​​loss of effectiveness, especially between people over 50,” he said.

Sinopharm’s vaccine is developed using inactivated virus technology, similar to that of Coronavac, produced in China by the Sinovac laboratory. “We have data that show a loss of effectiveness for the Gamma variant in Brazil, and data from Bharain showing that over 50 years we have a loss of effectiveness for the vaccine in the context of Delta. We have data on neutralizing antibodies for Delta that show that Coronavac generates less neutralizing antibodies”, he concludes.