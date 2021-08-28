F1 sets 2021 calendar with São Paulo GP and date for Qatar

São Paulo GP is scheduled for the beginning of November and with the presence of the public (Photo: Pirelli)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Check out a summary of what happened on Friday at the Belgian GP (Video: GRAND PRIZE)

Formula 1 announced this Saturday (28) the latest version of the calendar for the remainder of the 2021 season. The new date configuration features a championship with 22, not 23 more stages, and a race with a ‘TBC’ (to be confirmed , or ‘to be confirmed’), but we already know which would be: Qatar, which for the first time will be present in the category.

For the rest, there are no big news: the São Paulo GP, as the GRAND PRIZE has already confirmed, will be postponed for a week from its previous date and will take place between November 12th and 14th; Turkey is back and occupies one of the vacancies left by Japan/Australia.

In small mouths, it was said that Mugello could be included in a new edition of the Tuscan GP or that Bahrain would be the stage for a new Sakhir GP, in that outer ring of the circuit. None of the options were confirmed.

What to expect from the second part of the 2021 Formula 1 season? Listen now on Paddokkast #118

The Liberty Media organization chose not to go ahead with its previously fixed idea of ​​completing the first part of the calendar, 11 races, with 12 more.

“We are delighted to announce the 2021 calendar updates, following extensive discussions with promoters and national authorities. The pandemic continues to present challenges to the season, but we have proven that we can adapt and are confident that we can deliver a record 22 races this year despite a global pandemic”, declared Stefano Domenicali, F1 President and CEO.

The manager gave special thanks to the promoters of the races in São Paulo, Mexico City and Turkey “for their patience and flexibility” and added that the season is proving “an incredible battle on the track”. The Qatar GP has not yet been confirmed as a special announcement will be made for it.

F1 2021 calendar: check here the notes dates

The schedule designed for the start of the season, with three triple rounds in the second half, was eased due to the cancellations of the Australian and Japanese GPs and the probable entry of the Qatar GP in the calendar. The reduction from 23 to 22 GPs in 2021 ‘broke’ one of these sequences. After the Russian GP in Sochi, F1 takes a two-week break, holds the Turkish GP on October 10th and then travels to the United States to accelerate at the Circuit of the Americas on the 26th of the tenth month.

The change in the calendar caused the Mexico City GP to be rescheduled for November 7, a week before the São Paulo GP. The triple round, towards the end of the season, will probably be completed with the GP of Qatar.

The track that has always hosted MotoGP will host F1: Losail (Photo: Reproduction/Losail Circuit)

The heads of the biggest category in motorsport are dealing with a series of changes in dates and cancellations still as a result of the pandemic, also with regard to travel limitations, especially in the United Kingdom, which requires quarantine for people moving between countries. that make up the red list.

In the case of Brazil, the F1 solution was to reschedule the São Paulo GP in a week and then travel to a race in the Middle East soon after, as a way to get around these restrictions.

The GP of Qatar, at the Losail circuit, a regular in MotoGP in recent years, will be a week after the Brazilian stage, therefore taking place between the 19th and 21st of November. The calendar ends with the stages previously planned: Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The reduction of the calendar in one race decisively affects the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, as 25 points – the value of a victory in F1 – will be missed by anyone.

After the first half of the season, Hamilton finished with 195 points at the Drivers’ World Championship, while Verstappen had 187.

READ TOO

+Promoter bets on vaccination to make São Paulo F1 GP “symbol of recovery”

+ GP of São Paulo aims for maximum capacity, but sold 40% of the total capacity of Interlagos

Formula 1 2021, season sequence calendar: