Fagner and Adson embezzle Corinthians against Grêmio; see team

Corinthians is ready to face Grêmio, tomorrow (28), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. This afternoon, the cast performed the last job before the trip to Porto Alegre and coach Sylvinho had confirmed the embezzlement of Fagner and Adson, both under the care of the medical department. With that, Renato Augusto should play his first game as a starter since returning to the Parque São Jorge club.

The full-back Fagner was under the care of physiotherapists due to a trauma in the right calf, while the boy Adson followed the treatment after split with Thiago Heleno, in last week’s game, against Athletico-PR. The pair did not recover in time to participate in today’s practice and were therefore cut off from the trip.

Thus, the Du Queiroz steering wheel must be used improvised on the right side. In Adson’s vacancy, who usually acts open on the left side of the attack, the tendency is for Renato Augusto to appear among the holders. According to information released by Corinthians, the squad performed tactical training and adjusted the positioning of the aerial balls.

A probable Corinthians formation for the duel at Arena do Grêmio has Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Roni and Renato Augusto; Job

Corinthians currently has 24 points and ranks 6th in the Brazilian Championship table. Felipão’s Grêmio is in the relegation zone and is trying to finish the first round away from the group of the last four placed. The duel in Porto Alegre takes place tomorrow, at 9 pm (Brasilia time).

See the list of Corinthians related:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Matheus Alexandre

defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Marquinhos