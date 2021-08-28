Famous porn actor found dead and naked on BR-116 after hitchhiking by app

The Civil Police of Paraná investigates the death of Gabriel Ramos Vieira de Almeida, 24 years old, a famous porn actor what died run over on BR-116, in Campina Grande do Sul, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba. The young was found naked, in a ditch, after traveling with a driver of hitchhiking app. The family tries to understand what happened on Tuesday night (24). Gabriel left Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, and would go to the city of Três Corações, in Minas Gerais, to visit his grandfather. On the way, however, would have thrown himself out of the car and stayed on the highway, apparently quite nervous and agitated. There is a suspicion that he could be under narcotic effect.

Gabriel was the husband of Luana Prado, the fifth most watched porn actress in the world and the sixth most watched in Brazil, who seeks answers to find out why the young man is wandering on foot on the highway. The couple had been together for a year and three months. According to Luana, Gabriel was kind of afraid of the trip.

“He was kind of on the back foot with the person who was going to take him, he said, “Love, I’m afraid to go, I’m afraid to get in this car”, I don’t know, he’s a very suspicious person, he’s suspicious everything, it was kind of sudden because as it’s a BlaBlaCar app, there wouldn’t be any trips in the next week, just next month, and he thought there would be no time. So he went and it happened”. said Luana.

Gabriel arranged the ride that day, with a driver who was going to Bahia with her 10-year-old daughter. By phone, the woman reported to the team at General Balance Sheet Curitiba, from RIC Record TV, that the young man was injured when he picked him up at home and that he he would be fighting with his wife.

(Photo: Social Networks)

“But when I arrived at his residence, he ‘was’ fighting with his wife, he ‘was’ screaming through the window, wanting to jump out the window of the apartment on the first floor. He ‘was’ barefoot, only in shorts and no shirt, with his neck all red, as if she [esposa] had caught him by the neck, I can’t explain.” said the driver.

Also, the woman reported that just before the stretch where Gabriel was found dead, she stopped at a gas station and that the young man appeared to be fine. However, he would have thrown himself out of the car minutes later.

“[Eu] I was making a curve, at the time, he opened the door, there was a reflex, I still managed to catch him, I held him for about 100 meters, I held him, but I couldn’t take it, he was too heavy, I was ‘was’ over 100 [quilômetros por hora] and holding him. My 10 year old daughter in the car screamed and then he threw himself. Soon after, I threw the car onto the shoulder and managed to stop. And then he ‘was alive’. I don’t know how he managed to stay alive, because a cart was coming next to us. When I look to the side, he ‘was’ there, at the inspection post in Paraná. AND I went on the trip because I was afraid to put him back in the car, my daughter screamed”. said the driver.

In Barra do Turvo, São Paulo, the driver stopped at a Federal Highway Police (PRF) post and filed a police report telling her version of what happened. The woman also said that when she saw that there was a checkpoint – which belonged to the Agricultural Defense Agency of Paraná (Adapar) – nearby and that men were heading towards Gabriel to help him, she left his suitcase on the side of the road. , along with the identity document, and followed journey.

Luana, however, deny any kind of fight and questions why the driver abandoned him on the road, since Gabriel would be upset, and why Adapar agents did not hold him back to prevent him from going to the highway. The actress also claims that he would not have used drugs. “They could have done something, tied up, anything, called the ambulance, and they didn’t do anything. They left him there, abandoned, as if he were a beggar. They threw his suitcase, his phone disappeared, they left him there. They didn’t do anything, they didn’t empathize with him”, excites Luana.

Gabriel’s family lawyer, Rudolf Carlos da Rocha, demands responses from the police, who are awaiting expert reports to compose the investigations. “We first want the responsible delegate, together with his entire team, to take the appropriate measures, which are ask for road safety footage so that we can know which path Gabriel took, at what time he was run over, by which car, who were the people who ran him. ran over and fled, and also hold responsible people who saw Gabriel and did not provide any help, did not provide any help, who left him abandoned, in a situation where he could have been drugged by this driver who brought him here to Curitiba. The case is very strange”, said Rocha.

The young man’s mother, Alessandra Ramos, also ask for justice and seeks to understand what happened.

“My son has always been loved, by everyone in our family, when I received the news, unfortunately, it was very bad news, you understand, about his death, that he had been run over. […] I want the police to fully investigate who was the cause of this, if he was killed, if he was kidnapped, what really happened. I just know that it was a great loss for me, I loved my son, very much, and I want the Justice to take the necessary measures”. said Gabriel’s mother.

Another mystery that surrounds the case is that, after stopping responding on WhatsApp, all of Gabriel’s contacts were blocked and access to the couple’s bank accounts had their passwords changed.

In a report from the physician of the concessionaire that manages the BR-116, the cause of Gabriel’s death was attested as running over, as he had multiple fractures. The young man’s body was released from the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) by his mother, Alessandra, and buried on Thursday (26), in Minas Gerais.

In note, the BlaBlaCar application, used by Gabriel to make the trip, he informed that he is providing support for family members and that he deeply regrets what happened. See in full:

“BlaBlaCar was informed of an incident involving a passenger on a trip from Palhoça (SC) to Contagem (MG). We deeply regret what happened. The company will provide psychological support to victims and is available to the police to cooperate with information about the case. The company is committed to providing a safe and reliable travel environment for our community in Brazil, with more than eight million members. BlaBlaCar performs verification of phone numbers, emails and profile photos, and allows voluntary identity verification to be performed. In addition, member assessments help drivers and passengers choose who they will travel with before a trip.”