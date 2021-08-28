‘Favores José’ · TV News

Jacob/Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will reveal to Joseph (Juliano Laham) that he will be the clan leader in Genesis. When he sees Reuben (Felipe Cunha) being replaced, Simeão (Igor Cotrim) will set up a rebellion in the camp with the brothers who have a dislike for his father’s pet. “Why does it favor José?”, the heir will ask in the Bible soap opera by Record.

The shepherd will not hide his predilection for the eldest son he had with Rachel (Giselle Tigre), the woman he loved most in his life. The difference made by the veteran will be responsible for triggering the hatred between the relatives.

In a scene that will air next Monday (30) , Israel will announce that none of their children value as much the promise of God (Flávio Galvão) as José. “I wish one of them would be interested in learning, in using the intelligence that God gave them. But you… You just bring me joy,” will affirm the man.

He will present Juliano Laham’s character with a tunic and leave him with his jaw dropped. “Father… I have never seen such a beautiful tunic”, the young man will say. The patriarch will explain that the clothing represents his desire for his son to be the head of the family in his absence.

Surprised, José will remember that Reuben is the one who should take his place, as he is the firstborn. “It is you who will be the future patriarch. It is time for everyone to know of my decision. This robe is the symbol and the indisputable proof that this is my will”, Israel will retort.

family discussion

Faced with his “bunch” of children, Israel will ask the reason for everyone to mistreat his darling. “Can’t you see that he admires you? Wants to be like you? Shame! You just make me ashamed!” will declare the grandson of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado).

Lia’s (Ingra Lyberato) husband will say he doesn’t want to hear anymore about the boys beating their brother. Without the courage to disagree, everyone will nod, except Simeon.

“If you want him to be like us so much, why do you favor José over us?”, will question the angry man, who will have avenged the family’s honor in blood by Dina (Giovanna Coimbra) losing her virginity before marriage .

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

