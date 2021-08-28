Feira de Santana registers 28 more cases of covid-19 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 08/27/2021 19:25.

According to the bulletin, 40 patients hospitalized in the city and 163 are awaiting test results.

Photo: Paula Fróes /GOV-BA | Covid-19 Bulletin – Feira de Santana

Feira de Santana registered 28 cases of covid-19 and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The municipality reached the mark of 45,676 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 92% of confirmed cases. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department released this Friday (27), 40 patients hospitalized in the city and 163 are awaiting test results.

Report card:

Cases confirmed this Friday (07.2821): 28

Patients recovered on the day: 52

Negative results on the day: 135

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 40

Death reported on the day: 0 – The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,622 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 27, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,932

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,624

Total negative tests: 68,676 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 27, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 163

Total deaths: 974

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,204 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 27, 2021)

Positive result: 4,876 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 27, 2021)

In home isolation: 1

Negative result: 20,328 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 27, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).