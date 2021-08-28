Felipão must win four reinforcements to play Grêmio against Corinthians; technician has a meeting with the cast

O Guild turns the key after the rout suffered by Flamengo in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and focuses their attentions at the Brazilian championship. This Saturday night (28), at 9 pm (GMT), the Tricolor Gaucho receives the Corinthians, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, and has the chance to leave the relegation zone in case of victory.









For the duel, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will not be able to count on the attacking midfielder Douglas Costa. Shirt 10 suffered a lesion against Flamengo and will be out of the team for about 10 days. Despite the important low, the Guild have reinforcements for the weekend clash and there may be changes in the starting lineup.

Last Thursday (26), the defender Peter Geromel, the steering wheel Maicon and the center forward Diego Churin they trained normally with the ball and should be available. With muscular discord, the defender was embezzled against Flamengo. The steering wheel, in turn, lives with recurring physical problems during the season. The Argentine has not been active for nearly three months.

On Thursday, the coach had a meeting with the cast before training (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio/Disclosure)



Another good news for Felipão is the return of ruan. The defender, who traveled to Italy to arrange his transfer to Sassuolo and had his contract terminated with the CBF’s IDB, was again registered as a Grêmio player this Friday (27). The young defender will be loaned to the club by the Italians until the end of the season.

With an eye on the resumption of good results after the rout for Flamengo, Felipão had a meeting with players at CT Luiz Carvalho. In the eight games with the commander in Brasileirão, the team adds 58.3% use, with four wins, two draws and two defeats. The difference between Fluminense and Bahia, who appear just above the Z-4 ​​and face off at the weekend, is already just two points.