Felipe Neto reveals that he invested ‘heavy’ in Bitcoin and recommends three cryptocurrencies

Youtuber Felipe Neto entered the cryptocurrency market once and for all and revealed this Friday (27) that he has large reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB).

“These I invested heavily when the brutal fall came and the margin of appreciation went to the stratosphere already. But I believe it will still grow a lot”, he wrote the influencer from Rio de Janeiro to its 13.7 million followers on Twitter.

The revelation was in response to another tweet he had made earlier about the three cryptocurrencies he ranks as the most promising at the moment: Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

And obviously I have big reserves in BTC and ETH, as well as BNB… These I invested heavily when the brutal fall came and the margin of appreciation went to the stratosphere already. But I believe it will still grow a lot. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) August 27, 2021

In previous messages, Neto he said who was “very happy to have invested in SOL a few weeks ago” and said for his followers to “keep an eye on CAKE”.

Although YouTuber named the three as the “coins of the year”, he also said he believes in the potential of Terra (LUNA) and Axie Infinity (AXS), but that these were “opportunities” he missed.

In making this flurry of financial recommendations to the public, he said that those interested in investing should do their own research and not go “on the influencer bandwagon.” “This is just a personal tip, without any value. It’s a very high risk market, so study”, he wrote.

Felipe Neto first revealed his interest in cryptocurrencies on Monday (23) when he celebrated the appreciation of Cardano, a currency that soared 30% during the week.

YouTuber returned to the subject a few days later, declaring that “whoever is not investing in crypto today will regret it monstrously in the very near future”.

Felipe Neto’s favorite coins

The three main cryptocurrencies recommended by Felipe Neto have registered a good performance in recent times, with Solana being the one with the highest appreciation among them, up 204% in the month and 4.490% in the year.

The price of SOL has been breaking record after record since the end of last week and this Friday (27), the currency reached another historic high of US$ 85, according to CoinMarketCap.

Solana is considered an “Ethereum killer” for having a blockchain that also incorporates smart contracts. Its network is currently more scalable than its main competitor, attracting DeFi projects, popular NFT collections like Degenerate Ape, and unreleased play-to-earn games that are already attracting industry attention like Star Atlas.

Cardano is another cryptoactive that shows a good performance in the last weeks, accumulating gains of 123% in the last 30 days. At this pace, the ADA was able to achieve a record market capitalization of $95 billion that made it the third most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The community is excited about the future of Cardano as the arrival of the hard fork ‘Alonzo’ approaches. The update, considered the most important of the project, takes place on September 12th and will introduce smart contract functionality into the main network.