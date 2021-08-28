FGTS: Withdrawal averages R$ 787 in 2021; see the calendar

O birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a modality that allows the adherent worker to redeem part of the fund’s balance every year in the month of his/her birthday.

This year, the average value of transfers is R$787.01. So far, about 10.2 million citizens have withdrawn their benefit in the modality, totaling approximately R$ 8.1 billion in resources. By the end of 2021, the federal government estimates that withdrawals will reach R$12 billion.

Accounting for redemptions made in all types of withdrawals from the FGTS provided for by law, 26 million withdrawals have already been made by the 17th of August, equivalent to R$ 66 billion.

FGTS birthday withdrawal value

The amount transferred to the employee annually in the withdrawal-birthday is proportional to the range of balance accumulated in their accounts in the fund. In addition, in some situations the worker can still receive an increase. Check the table:

Balance ranges in R$ withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

FGTS withdrawal-birthday calendar

Currently, they can withdraw part of the FGTS workers who joined the modality and were born in June, July and August. This is because the withdrawal is authorized in the month of the citizen’s birthday and is available until the last day of the following month, that is, the withdrawal can be carried out in up to three months considering the release. See this year’s calendar.

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

However, it is noteworthy that if the worker who does not withdraw the money within the due period will have the amount returned to the linked account of the FGTS.

