find out how much Manchester United paid Juventus

Credit: MOSCOW – MAY 21: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium on May 21, 2008 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United stirred world football this Friday (27). According to information provided by reporter Fabrizio Romano, the English club will invest around 20 million pounds. In sight, the Juventus team will receive 15 million, but may receive additives depending on the sporting goals that the Red Devil’s reach.

“Manchester United will pay 15 million pounds with 8 million additives for Cristiano Ronaldo. It will be around £20m guaranteed for Juventus,” he tweeted.

Also according to Romano, the name of midfielder Paul Pogba was never on the agenda during the negotiations. “It will remain”, concluded the journalist.

Manchester United will pay €15m with €8m in add-ons as a fee to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gonna be around €20m guaranteed to Juventus as some add-ons are ‘easy’. 🔴 #MUFC Paul Pogba has NEVER discussed as part of the negotiation with Juve. He’s staying. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Titles by United

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. The first took place between 2003 and 2009, when he left to play for Real Madrid. During this period, the Portuguese ace won 10 titles.

See the list of titles won by Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United:

Three English Championships (2006/2007, 2007/2008 and 2008/2009);

An FA Cup (2003/2004);

Two English League Cups (2005/2006 and 2008/2009);

Two British Super Cups (2007 and 2008);

A Champions League (2007/2008); and

A Club World Cup (2008)

