[FLAMENGO]: Marcos Braz updates Flamengo fans about the arrival of a defender, and also about João Gomes

This Monday (27), the striker Kenedy, hired by Flamengo on loan from Chelsea, he was presented at the hotel in São Paulo. Next to him were the soccer vice president Marcos Braz and the soccer executive director Bruno Spindel. The club’s football strongman updated the crowd about the reinforcements.









First, Braz lost track of the possibility of names like Maicon Roque and Jemerson arriving: “Flamengo will not speak openly what it seeks, it has never spoken. Flamengo confirms some facts and information within this hiring process, but in this case there is nothing to confirm”.

Afterwards, he continued his answer saying why he prefers to keep negotiations with caution: “If I answer, for example in the case of these two (Maicon and Jemerson), it is clear that I would be looking for a player for the defense. Flamengo won’t talk about assumptions and won’t confirm any position”.

João Gomes, who received a poll by Al Ain, was also the subject of the press conference: “There were requests for information about him. He followed Flamengo normally in Porto Alegre. He came with Flamengo normally here to São Paulo, to do the training to play with Santos. It’s from Flamengo, I won’t talk about guesswork”.

Coming from a great victory over Grêmio in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro faces Santos this Saturday (28), in Vila Belmiro, at 19:00 (GMT). The team will have two weeks without a game later, during the FIFA date.