Flamengo squad: Léo Pereira recovers from a foot problem and is available to face Santos | Flamengo

Flamengo will have the return of Léo Pereira for the match against Santos, this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. Recovered from a trauma to his left foot, the defender trained normally this Friday, as has been happening in recent days, and is available to coach Renato Gaúcho for the match.

Léo Pereira is one of the options for the defense. Against Grêmio, the duo was formed by Gustavo Henrique and Bruno Viana. With the three at his disposal, Renato had been choosing to cast Gustavo and Léo as starters, and the tendency is for this to be repeated.

1 of 2 Léo Pereira normally trains with Flamengo’s cast — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Léo Pereira normally trains with the Flamengo cast — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

The embezzlement of Flamengo in the match is on account of Bruno Henrique. The forward suffered an injury to his right thigh against Grêmio and does not face Santos. Michael and Vitinho are the alternatives for the position.

Introduced this Friday, striker Kenedy will not make his debut. He returned to Rio de Janeiro in the afternoon and will have Saturday and Sunday off. He starts training at Ninho do Urubu next Monday.

Flamengo’s likely lineup is: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Michael (Vitinho) and Gabigol.

Flamengo will face Santos this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. The match is valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.