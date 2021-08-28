Flu releases balance sheet with surplus and total debt reduction; see the numbers

Fluminense released this week, through its Transparency Portal on the official website, the balance sheet with the club’s accounts for the second quarter of 2021. After a loss of just over R$ 6 million in the first three months of the year (R$ 6,476,307.00), the Tricolor left the deficit for a surplus of R$ 13,400,318 between April and June.

In addition, the club’s total debt was reduced from R$774,192,912.00 to R$728,704,330. The positive result is due to the growth in net operating revenue, which jumped from R$51,562,996.00 to R$130,150,139.00, boosted by the sale of players, sponsorships, awards and broadcasting rights.

With the sales of Kayky and Metinho to Grupo City, for example, Flu has already received R$ 36,144,041.00. With the participation in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the prizes doubled: from R$ 16,932,520.00 to R$ 33,296,776.00.

With master sponsorship since June, Tricolor also increased its marketing revenue from R$ 3,174,442.00 to R$ 9,251,724.00. The broadcasting rights increased from R$29,974,548.00 to R$47,626,342.00, and there was also an increase in the income of the partner-fan, from R$2,282,622.00 to R$4,402,701.00 .

On the other hand, there were more expenses with travel logistics and costs for games outside Brazil, from R$ 54,096,402.00 to R$ 116,859,317.00. Professional football and headquarters generated profits of R$18,950,077.00 and R$29,703.00, respectively. Xerém recorded a larger deficit, from R$751,480 in the first quarter of 2021 to R$1,088,935, while the EOs doubled the loss, from R$2,481,034 from January to March to R$4,490 .526.00 from April to June.

Check the numbers: