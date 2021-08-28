Fluminense lineup: Arias and Gabriel Teixeira dispute Luiz Henrique’s spot against Bahia | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense he performed again this Friday afternoon at CT Carlos Castilho and began his preparations to face Bahia for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a match that will only take place on Monday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. The holders in the defeat by Atlético-MG by 2-1 last Thursday, in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, did only regenerative work in the academy, and coach Marcão will still define the team in the next few two days.

But one thing the coach already has in mind: defining a replacement for Luiz Henrique. The striker, who has been a starter since Caio Paulista was injured, is suspended for a third yellow card, as is Abel Hernández, the team’s reserve. And two names appear as favorites for the attacking vacancy: the Colombian Jhon Arias, who debuted with the tricolor shirt against Atlético-MG and entered the place of Luiz Henrique in the second half; and Gabriel Teixeira, who was titular with Roger Machado.

Arias arrived a few days ago and made his debut against Atlético-MG — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Other options are Matheus Martins and John Kennedy, but both run out for not even being listed in recent games. Who theoretically would also be in the dispute was Kayky, but the 18-year-old jewel, which was already sold to Manchester City and would remain at Fluminense until December, was released by Fluminense to present itself to the English club..

Marcão still doesn’t know if he will be able to count on Caio Paulista. The striker, who returned to training last Saturday after recovering from a grade three injury to his right thigh, was still feeling pain and regaining fitness and, therefore, was out of the two straight games against Atlético-MG. Ganso and Hudson, who have undergone surgery on their arm and knee, respectively, are still out of combat.

Gabriel Teixeira had been the titleholder under the command of Roger Machado — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / Agif

The probable tricolor lineup has: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Gabriel Teixeira (Arias), Lucca and Fred.

In 16th place in the table with 18 points, just two ahead of Grêmio, first inside the Z-4, Fluminense will enter the field pressured by a reaction in the Brazilian Championship. To help, the Tricolor has a return to Maracanã, which until Sunday will have been closed for 17 days to change the lawn, which had been a constant target of criticism.

