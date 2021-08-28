Forbes: See who the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires are – National

The list of Brazilian billionaires grew even longer in 2021. Even in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic, the survey carried out by Forbes Brasil magazine indicates 42 more names than 2020. In this edition, the list totals 315 billionaires, who together accumulate assets of R$ 1.9 rail, equivalent to 25.6% of the Brazilian Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.
Among the newcomers is the mastologist Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador, CEO and shareholder of the Mater Dei group. The Belo Horizonte hospital network was created in 1980 and already has three hospitals in Belo Horizonte and Regio Metropolitana, and a new unit is being built in Salvador, Bahia.
- Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador
Ranking position: 86th
Equity: BRL 5.95 billion
Age: 63
Source of Fortune: Mater Dei
See the names of the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires:
Age: 71 years old
Equity: BRL 30.50 billion
State: Santa Catarina
Source of Fortune: Fertipar
- 9 -The four children of Joseph and Vicky Safra: Jacob, David, Alberto and Esther
Equity: BRL 35.50 billion
State: So Paulo
Source of fortune: Banco Safra
- 8 – Alexandre Behring da Costa
Age: 54 years old
Equity: BRL 36.50 billion
State: Rio de Janeiro
Source of Fortune: 3G Capital
Age: 68 years old
Equity: BRL 37 billion
State: Greece/Brazilian Naturalized
Source of fortune: Banco Safra
Age: 52 years old
Equity: BRL 39.50 billion
State: Rio de Janeiro
Source of fortune: Banco Pactual
- 5 – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
Age: 71 years old
Equity: BRL 46 billion
State: So Paulo
Source of Fortune: Cosan
- 4 – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family
Age: 71 years old
Equity: BRL 49.50 billion
State: Rio de Janeiro
Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
- 3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles
Age: 71 years old
Equity: BRL 64.50 billion
State: Rio de Janeiro
Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
Age: 81 years old
Equity: BRL 96.50 billion
State: Rio de Janeiro
Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
Age: 39 years old
Equity: BRL 97.50 billion
State: So Paulo
Source of Fortune: Facebook
*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria