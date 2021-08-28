Forbes: See who the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires are – National

Together, Brazilian billionaires hold 25% of the 2020 GDP (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction) The list of Brazilian billionaires grew even longer in 2021. Even in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic, the survey carried out by Forbes Brasil magazine indicates 42 more names than 2020. In this edition, the list totals 315 billionaires, who together accumulate assets of R$ 1.9 rail, equivalent to 25.6% of the Brazilian Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

According to Forbes, “financial incentives around the world to face the crisis have heated up the capital market”. Considering the break up of families and newcomers, this year’s magazine ranking brings 77 more names than in 2020.

The mastologist Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador CEO and shareholder of the Mater Dei group (photo: Pedro Vilela / Agency i7) Among the newcomers is the mastologist Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador, CEO and shareholder of the Mater Dei group. The Belo Horizonte hospital network was created in 1980 and already has three hospitals in Belo Horizonte and Regio Metropolitana, and a new unit is being built in Salvador, Bahia.

Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador

Ranking position: 86th

Equity: BRL 5.95 billion

Age: 63

Source of Fortune: Mater Dei

See the names of the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires:

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 30.50 billion

State: Santa Catarina

Source of Fortune: Fertipar

9 -The four children of Joseph and Vicky Safra: Jacob, David, Alberto and Esther

Equity: BRL 35.50 billion

State: So Paulo

Source of fortune: Banco Safra

8 – Alexandre Behring da Costa

Age: 54 years old

Equity: BRL 36.50 billion

State: Rio de Janeiro

Source of Fortune: 3G Capital

Age: 68 years old

Equity: BRL 37 billion

State: Greece/Brazilian Naturalized

Source of fortune: Banco Safra

Age: 52 years old

Equity: BRL 39.50 billion

State: Rio de Janeiro

Source of fortune: Banco Pactual

5 – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 46 billion

State: So Paulo

Source of Fortune: Cosan

4 – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 49.50 billion

State: Rio de Janeiro

Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 64.50 billion

State: Rio de Janeiro

Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

Age: 81 years old

Equity: BRL 96.50 billion

State: Rio de Janeiro

Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

Age: 39 years old

Equity: BRL 97.50 billion

State: So Paulo

Source of Fortune: Facebook

See some photos of the “Top 10”:

