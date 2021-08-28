Ford gives up on ‘Bronco pickup truck’ even before confirming it

Ford had not made any formal announcements, but the American press took it for granted that it would launch a pickup truck based on the Bronco. Several unofficial information about this model was already circulating there, including the release date: mid-2024. But the project, which had barely started, has ended up being cut by the company.

Sources kept secret revealed to Automotive News that Ford announced the cancellation of the Bronco pickup to suppliers. So, several other media outlets, such as Carscoops, echoed this news. The reason would be to avoid cannibalizing the sales of Ranger, which has a similar size and has been obtaining good commercial results in North America.

What caused a surprise in the pickup’s cancellation is the fact that the Bronco line is being a huge success with US consumers. Since its launch, demand for the range has been on the rise, even resulting in queues. Furthermore, Ford has a huge tradition in producing pickup trucks and has concentrated investments in this segment, along with SUVs.

Without a Bronco pickup, Ford won’t face a competitor

Jeep Gladiator: derived from the Wrangler (Photo: Jeep | Disclosure)

With the cancellation of the project, Ford will not develop a direct competitor for the Jeep Gladiator: it is a pickup based on the Wrangler, which is a direct competitor of the Bronco. At least in the medium term, the rival brand’s truck will continue alone in the segment over there.