Former head of the Ministry of Health in RJ transferred R$1.9 million to GAS, suspected of moving billions in ‘pyramid’ | Rio de Janeiro

A report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) held by the CPI on the Pandemic points out that Jonas Roza, former superintendent of the Ministry of Health, deposited R$1.9 million for GAS Consulting Bitcoin.

The company is suspected of moving billions in a financial pyramid scheme. In all, they were 20 Jonas Roza deposits for the company of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, who was arrested.

The information was anticipated by the “Folha” and confirmed by the G1.

At the home of Gladison, who was held this Friday, more than BRL 15 million in cash were seized.

The former superintendent of the folder is now a health management analyst, according to the federal government’s Transparency Portal. His last salary available was BRL 16,257.91, in June.

According to the RIF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) suspects the financial crimes of the company GAS Consultoria Bitcoin and money laundering.

Glaidson promised customers a 10% fixed monthly return, which would be impossible to accomplish in the long term according to experts.

“Nowadays, in the current scenario, if you talk about an income of 10% a year, it’s flat. If you talk about 10% a month, then it’s a blow for sure. The rate that regulates investments is the Selic, which currently stands at 4, 25% a year,” warns economics professor Daniel Souza, a GloboNews commentator.

The request for Jonas Roza’s Financial Intelligence Report (RIF) was presented to Covid’s CPI by Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

The purpose of the investigation against Roza, initially, was to uncover suspicions about federal hospitals in Rio.

During Roza’s administration, a company was hired to provide services to Hospital de Bonsucesso without a bidding process, and employees even denounced the bidding process.

Based on this, the PT senator appealed to the CPI.

“It is crucial to deepen the investigations, with a view to identifying whether the modus operandi unveiled in relation to the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro also occurred at the federal level, especially in contracts made with resources from the Ministry of Health”, defended the senator at the time.

O G1 contacted Jonas Roza by phone, but he did not answer the calls or reply to the messages sent.