Free Fire MAX: Enhanced version of the game opens pre-download registration this Sunday

Check out how to sign up to test the novelty and see which smartphone models are compatible with the game

Free Fire MAX is about to land in Brazil. The information was released by the developer Garena, this Friday (27). According to the company, the pre-registration phase for downloading will start this Sunday (29), through the Battle Royale game’s official website and also through the Google Play Store on Android.

FF MAX is the enhanced version of the game, that will come to Android and iOS smartphones bringing Ultra HD graphics, with retouched textures and effects compared to the normal version of Free Fire.

Garena claims that the game offers some improvements in gameplay, sound system and also some maps and exclusive content. It is important to note that Free Fire MAX was already available in some countries, but Garena will release it worldwide only now. Check out the trailer:

How to register to download Free Fire Max

To try Free Fire Max firsthand, you need to go to the official pre-registration website (available at this link). You must wait until Sunday, August 29th for the link to be activated.



– Continues after advertising –

Once registered, candidates can receive codes via email, to redeem on the App Store or Google Play.

Remember that currently Free Fire is in celebration for its 4th anniversary, debuting new game modes (Arena Contra Squad) and rewarding players with the new Thiva character.

everybody playing together

An important detail is that Free Fire MAX is a separate app from the original Free Fire. That’s why Garena has implemented Firelink technology, which allows you to synchronize your account and progress between different apps and devices.

This ensures that players won’t miss a thing when opting for either version of Battle Royale for smartphones.



– Continues after advertising –

Requirements to run Free Fire Max

The current version of Free Fire is compatible with a huge number of smartphones, due to its well-optimized graphics. already the MAX version will require devices with more robust configurations, precisely because of the graphic effects and textures reworked in HD.

According to Garena, these are the minimum and recommended hardware specifications to run Free Fire MAX:

android smartphones

Minimum hardware specifications:

Processor (CPU): 1.2 GHz Dual-Core or higher

OS: Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

RAM memory: 2GB

Free storage: 1.8 GB

Recommended settings:

Processor (CPU): 2.0 GHz Octa-Core or higher

Operating System (OS): Android 7 (Nougat)

RAM memory: 4GB

Free storage: 2.5 GB

Apple iPhone Smartphones (iOS)

Minimum hardware specifications:

iPhone 6s

Operating system: iOS 11

Free Storage: 2.4 GB

Recommended settings:

iPhone 7

Operating system: iOS 11

Free Storage: 3GB

Smartphones compatible with Free Fire Max

In addition to listing the hardware requirements, Garena also released a list of already certified and compatible devices, according to the brand.

It is important to emphasize that the list was drawn up for the first release and that any newer smartphones, in the same performance category, should work without any problems. Therefore, treat models only as an approximate parameter. Check out the list below:

apple

asus

Google

Lenovo

Lenovo Vibe X2

Lenovo Music Lemon K5 Note

Lenovo Phab2 Pro

Lenovo Vibe P2

live

Vivo X20

Live X6D

Vivo X7 PLUS

Vivo X9 PLUS

Live X9S

Vivo X9S PLUS

I live Y55A

Motorola

Moto X Pro

Moto Z2 Play

Motorola G8 or above

Motorola One Hyper or higher

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+ or higher

OnePlus

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T or higher

Oppo

OPPO R9 PLUS

OPPO R9s

OPPO A 43

OPPO R1C

OPPO R7s Plus

OPPO R7s Full

Samsung

Galaxy Alpha

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S7 Edge

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 or higher

Galaxy Note 3

Galaxy C8

Galaxy C9

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A51 or higher models

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A71 or higher

Xiaomi

Redmi 4x

Mi Note 2

Mi Note 3

Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Mi 4

Mi 5

Mi 6

Mi 6

Other brands

HTC U11

TCL 750

ZUK EDGE

HAMMER M1L

HAMMER T2

BlackBerry Priv

Gionee M6S PLUS

Gionee S9

Cool Cool 1

Cool Cool S1

Nubia Z11

Nubia Z17

Brazilian Free Fire player earns about R$1.5 million per month with Twitch

Bruno “Nobru” Goés is an ambassador for brands such as Next bank, TNT and TikTok



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: TechTudo, FF Booyah!, Net Workshop Source: Free Fire Max (Garena)