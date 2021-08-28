Free Fire MAX: Enhanced version of the game opens pre-download registration this Sunday

Check out how to sign up to test the novelty and see which smartphone models are compatible with the game
Free Fire MAX is about to land in Brazil. The information was released by the developer Garena, this Friday (27). According to the company, the pre-registration phase for downloading will start this Sunday (29), through the Battle Royale game’s official website and also through the Google Play Store on Android.
FF MAX is the enhanced version of the game, that will come to Android and iOS smartphones bringing Ultra HD graphics, with retouched textures and effects compared to the normal version of Free Fire.
Garena claims that the game offers some improvements in gameplay, sound system and also some maps and exclusive content. It is important to note that Free Fire MAX was already available in some countries, but Garena will release it worldwide only now. Check out the trailer:
How to register to download Free Fire Max
To try Free Fire Max firsthand, you need to go to the official pre-registration website (available at this link). You must wait until Sunday, August 29th for the link to be activated.
– Continues after advertising –
Once registered, candidates can receive codes via email, to redeem on the App Store or Google Play.
Remember that currently Free Fire is in celebration for its 4th anniversary, debuting new game modes (Arena Contra Squad) and rewarding players with the new Thiva character.
everybody playing together
An important detail is that Free Fire MAX is a separate app from the original Free Fire. That’s why Garena has implemented Firelink technology, which allows you to synchronize your account and progress between different apps and devices.
This ensures that players won’t miss a thing when opting for either version of Battle Royale for smartphones.
– Continues after advertising –
Requirements to run Free Fire Max
The current version of Free Fire is compatible with a huge number of smartphones, due to its well-optimized graphics. already the MAX version will require devices with more robust configurations, precisely because of the graphic effects and textures reworked in HD.
According to Garena, these are the minimum and recommended hardware specifications to run Free Fire MAX:
android smartphones
Minimum hardware specifications:
- Processor (CPU): 1.2 GHz Dual-Core or higher
- OS: Android 4.4 (Kitkat)
- RAM memory: 2GB
- Free storage: 1.8 GB
Recommended settings:
- Processor (CPU): 2.0 GHz Octa-Core or higher
- Operating System (OS): Android 7 (Nougat)
- RAM memory: 4GB
- Free storage: 2.5 GB
Apple iPhone Smartphones (iOS)
Minimum hardware specifications:
- iPhone 6s
- Operating system: iOS 11
- Free Storage: 2.4 GB
Recommended settings:
- iPhone 7
- Operating system: iOS 11
- Free Storage: 3GB
Smartphones compatible with Free Fire Max
In addition to listing the hardware requirements, Garena also released a list of already certified and compatible devices, according to the brand.
It is important to emphasize that the list was drawn up for the first release and that any newer smartphones, in the same performance category, should work without any problems. Therefore, treat models only as an approximate parameter. Check out the list below:
apple
asus
Lenovo
- Lenovo Vibe X2
- Lenovo Music Lemon K5 Note
- Lenovo Phab2 Pro
- Lenovo Vibe P2
live
- Vivo X20
- Live X6D
- Vivo X7 PLUS
- Vivo X9 PLUS
- Live X9S
- Vivo X9S PLUS
- I live Y55A
Motorola
- Moto X Pro
- Moto Z2 Play
- Motorola G8 or above
- Motorola One Hyper or higher
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge+ or higher
OnePlus
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 6T or higher
Oppo
- OPPO R9 PLUS
- OPPO R9s
- OPPO A 43
- OPPO R1C
- OPPO R7s Plus
- OPPO R7s Full
Samsung
- Galaxy Alpha
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S7 Edge
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20 or higher
- Galaxy Note 3
- Galaxy C8
- Galaxy C9
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A51 or higher models
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71 or higher
Xiaomi
- Redmi 4x
- Mi Note 2
- Mi Note 3
- Redmi Note 4
- Xiaomi Mi 4
- Mi 5
- Mi 6
- Mi 6
Other brands
- HTC U11
- TCL 750
- ZUK EDGE
- HAMMER M1L
- HAMMER T2
- BlackBerry Priv
- Gionee M6S PLUS
- Gionee S9
- Cool Cool 1
- Cool Cool S1
- Nubia Z11
- Nubia Z17
Brazilian Free Fire player earns about R$1.5 million per month with Twitch
Bruno “Nobru” Goés is an ambassador for brands such as Next bank, TNT and TikTok
…..
Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.
Via: TechTudo, FF Booyah!, Net Workshop Source: Free Fire Max (Garena)