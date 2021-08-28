Frenchman’s fourth round will have possible Messi debut for PSG

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has in his hands the lineup of the Argentine star this weekend, in a match that could also mean the reunion of Messi and Neymar with the same shirt, as they both played for Barcelona.

The Brazilian ace also debuted this season.

The long-awaited event, especially for PSG fans, comes at a tense moment within the Paris club, as French star Kylian Mbappé has yet to renew his contract and Real Madrid seem willing to sign him before the market closes. transfers.

This match will end the fourth round of Ligue 1 that Lyon will open, looking for their first victory in the competition, after the signing of the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri, against Nantes.

The former Liverpool midfielder, for whom Lyon paid 6 million euros, plus 5 bonuses ($7 million, plus 5.9 bonus), is expected at the Nantes stadium to give his team a boost.

Under the direction of their new coach, Peter Bosz, Lyon are going through a period of reconstruction that on the field has resulted in frustrating results, with two draws and one defeat in three games played.

The ‘Canaris’, in turn, will have for this match the absence of forwards Moses Simon and Randal Kolo Muani, both injured.

Nice and Olympique de Marseille, who lived a busy week after the violent acts last Sunday, which caused the suspension of the duel between the two teams, return to play this Saturday.

Nice host Bordeaux with closed gates, after the first sanctions announced this Wednesday by Ligue 1, while Jorge Sampaoli’s OM host Saint-Etienne, whose fans are banned from traveling to see his team.

Defending champions Lille, who have yet to win, host Montpellier on Sunday in front of a crowd they need to win back after the humiliation they suffered against Nice two weeks ago (4-0).

In the other games, the highlights are the confrontations between Angers (2nd) and Clermont (3rd), who follow PSG’s tail (1st) with seven points. The first one faces Rennes and the second one, Metz.

In addition to these matches, after missing the Champions League group stage after being knocked out by Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco will seek their first victory in Ligue 1 (they only drew in three rounds) when they visit Troyes to try to get out of the zone of drawdown.

