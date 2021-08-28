Gabigol details the feeling of defending Flamengo against Santos in Vila: ‘Where I was born and learned everything I know’

Flamengo’s match this Saturday, for Brasileirão, is special for Gabriel Barbosa. After all, it was in Vila Belmiro that the athlete was trained and revealed by Santos, Rubro-Negro’s opponent at the time. On the eve of the match, shirt 9 detailed the feeling of returning to the stadium, saying he was “too excited”.

Declaring love for Flamengo, Gabigol also showed gratitude to Peixe.

– It’s very fucked to come to Santos with Mengão’s shirt. Always special to come where I was “born” and where I learned everything I know until today. Playing in the stadium where I’ve always been to see my idols, what a wonderful feeling! Play a movie in the head of everything that has happened in my life – published Gabi, before following:

– I’m (sic) too excited for this game, tomorrow will be another special day for me, my family and my friends here.. I thank God for the opportunity to come back here and play with this shirt that I love!

With 28 points in 15 rounds – Flamengo has two postponed rounds to fulfill -, Flamengo is in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship. Santos, in turn, is the 11th place and has 22 points in 17 matches played.

Under the command of Renato Gaúcho and Fernando Diniz, Flamengo and Santos lead the ball possession ranking and have the biggest passers in Brasileirão: Filipe Luís and Arão, on one side, Jean Mota and Camachom on the other.